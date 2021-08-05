North Carolina offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive

In its latest effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering $100 "Summer Cards" at some vaccination sites.

The $100 Prepaid Mastercards are available to anyone 18 and older getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at one of several sites.

The state said this offer is available "while supplies last."

NCDHHS continues to offer $25 for people who drive others to a vaccine appointment. This includes parents driving children between the ages of 12 and 17 to an appointment.

“This is an expansion of our successful $25 Summer Card,” NCDHSS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody Kinsley, said in a statement. "It’s a part of the nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated to stop the severe illness, hospitalization and death being caused by the Delta variant which, unfortunately, is now dominant in North Carolina. We know that many people want to get vaccinated but are concerned about taking time off work or can’t afford transportation. The $100 Summer Cards should be a big help.”

So far, more than 61% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Below is a list of locations in our area where those getting their first dose can get their $100 "Summer Card." A full list of locations can be found here .

Cabarrus

59 Chestnut Dr SW, Concord NC 28025

Register Here (optional)

Hours: 9am-1pm

Cleveland

Cleveland County Health Department: 200 S Post Road, Shelby, NC 28150

980-484-6019

Hours: 8am-4:10pm

1920 Stoney Point Rd, Shelby NC 28150

Register Here (optional)

Hours: 11am-2pm

Gaston

2755 Union Rd, Gastonia NC 28054

Register Here (optional)

Hours: 1pm-5pm

991 W. Hudson Blvd Gastonia NC 28052

Hours: 8am-11:30am, 12:30pm-4:30pm

Iredell

324 Wilmington Ave, Statesville, NC 28677

Register Here (optional)

Hours: 12pm-4pm

Mecklenburg County

4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte NC 28208

Register Here (optional)

Hours: Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm; Sat & Sun: 10am-4pm

5344 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28212, USA

3600 N Sharom Amity Rd, Charlotte 28205

2-6pm

7300 Linda Lake Dr, Charlotte NC 28215

12pm-4pm

8410 Bellhaven Blvd, Charlotte NC 28216

10am-2pm

931 S Fulton St, Salisbury NC 28144

10:30am-1:30pm

Northwest Health Dept: 2845 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte NC 28216

Hours: 8am-5pm

3205 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208

Hours: 8am-7pm, 8am-5pm

249 Billingsley Rd Charlotte, NC 28211

Hours: 8am-7pm, 8am-5pm

2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28205

Register Here (optional)

Hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs-Sat 8:30am-4pm; Weds 11am-7pm

5108 Reagan Dr, Charlotte 28206

Register Here (optional)

Hours: 10am-1pm

Rowan

480 Mimosa Ct, Cleveland, NC 27013

Hours: 12-3pm

410 Salisbury Ave, Spencer, NC 28159, USA

Hours: 5:30-8pm

828 Jake Alexander Blvd W, Salisbury, NC 28147

Register Here (optional)

Hours: 8am-4:30pm

500 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144

Hours: 10am-2pm

Rowan County HD, 1811 E Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28146

704-216-8777, opt 3

Hours: 8-11:30am

Rowan County HD: 1811 E Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28146

Hours: 8am-11:30am, 1pm-4pm

Stanly

Stanly County Health Department: 1000 N. First St. #3, Albemarle NC 28001

980-323-0205

Register Here (optional)

Hours: 9am-4pm

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.