Beebe welcomes Victorino DeJesus MD to primary care
Victorino DeJesus, MD, has joined Beebe Medical Group, and will see patients at Beebe Primary Care in Georgetown. To make an appointment, call 302-645-3332. DeJesus is board-certified in internal medicine. He received his medical degree from University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Medical Center in the Philippines. He completed a post-graduate internship at St. Luke's Medical Center and completed his internal medicine and primary care residency at the University of Connecticut Health Center. Prior to joining Beebe Healthcare, DeJesus worked as a primary care physician with Tidal Health and in private practice in southern Sussex County for more than 10 years.www.capegazette.com
