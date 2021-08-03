Cancel
Sarasota, FL

SorBabes Is Back With a New Look and New Flavors

sarasotamagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a tough year for SorBabes, the sorbet company founded by Sarasota’s Nicole Cardone and her business partner, Deborah Gorman. Last year, the company ran into manufacturing delays that have kept its products off many of the grocery store shelves where you could previously find them. After working with 6,000 stores around the country, SorBabes products can now be found in just 800, mostly in the Pacific Northwest and Texas.

