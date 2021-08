So it turns out giving Zach Bogosian a new contract was not a no-brainer like I thought it would. Bogosian played well in his lone season with the Leafs as a shutdown defenceman on the third pair. So much, in fact, that Sheldon Keefe had little choice but to continue riding the hot hand throughout the campaign and during the playoffs (apart from a shoulder injury that left him out of the lineup for a month). It seemed like an easy decision to bring him back for another year, but with rumours suggesting he wants to return to the United States and be closer to his family, he is off to greener pastures.