We are smack dab in the thick of the NHL off season now and Kyle Dubas and the Toronto Maple Leafs have some work ahead of them. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Zach Hyman will not be returning next season, throw Freddy Andersen and Zach Bogosian in that category as well. This leaves the Torotno Maple Leafs with a few holes in the lineup to patch up and ideally to improve upon to get them over that first round playoff hump.