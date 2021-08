A brewery in Rehoboth is one step closer to being able to serve its own beer on site. Veteran-owned and operated Anawan Brewing Company, located at 7 Park Street in Rehoboth, opened up this past January but only for beer sales and distribution. There was no tap room or beer garden to drink in, but that will soon change. The brewery's request for a pouring license is under review and could soon be a reality for the small town brewing company.