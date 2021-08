The Vice President of Regional Programming and Partnership is part of the Executive Leadership team and will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for all program and community organizing activities. This position will provide leadership to advance the strategic vision of providing high quality programs locally, regionally and eventually extending nationally. The VP of Regional Programs and Partnerships will be responsible for a variety of significant activities including multi-county programming operations and expansion, collaborating and communicating internally with operations, research, development & communications and fostering strong relationships and partnerships with community stakeholders. The VP of Regional Programs and Partnerships will be instrumental in ensuring consistent and effective internal processes and communications in order to strengthen model programming services and external partnerships.