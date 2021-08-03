Police arrest two, seize 2 1/2 pounds of meth in luxury Seaport apartment building
Boston Police report arresting two men on drug-trafficking charges at NEMA Boston, 399 Congress St., last night. Police say District C6 drug-unit officers and detectives arrested James Colamaria, 36, of Plainville, MA, and Darieal Haskins, 27, a local man on outstanding warrants around 9:15 p.m. While arresting them, officers noticed "a bag in plain site that they believed to be methamphetamine," and ordered the apartment "seized" until they could obtain a search warrant.universalhub.com
