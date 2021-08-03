Marvel's What If...? Rests on Captain Carter's Shoulders and She Will Return Every Season
While we patiently await being thrown face-first into the madness of the multiverse with upcoming Disney+ series Marvel's What If...?, a new, intriguing detail has now been revealed regarding Peggy Carter's role in the show. The first episode of the animated series depicts Peggy Carter being given the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, with the creative team behind What If...? Now explaining that, not only is Peggy Carter stood at the center of the series, but that she will return in future seasons. As executive producer Brad Winderbaum explains...movieweb.com
