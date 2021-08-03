Sandy Point Pond closed due to possible E. coli contamination

Sandy Point Pond at Lucky Peak State Park was closed Tuesday after potential E. coli contamination was found in the water.

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has put up signs warning the public about swimming at Sandy Point Pond.

E. coli bacteria can be harmful to humans, and even deadly in some cases.

Water samples have yielded contradictory information – one finding had no real contamination and another returned a level of concern – but the Department of Environmental Quality suggested the pond be closed pending further testing and park officials agreed.



"Right now, we hope it's a temporary closure," said Surat Nicol, park manager. "We hope we're erring on the side of caution."

Visitors are urged to avoid the water entirely.

More information will be released as new test results come in and the situation evolves.

Back in June, the Boise Parks and Recreation Department told visitors to stay out of two ponds at Esther Simplot Park and Bernardine Quinn Riverside Park after elevated levels of E. coli bacteria were found there.

City officials said the E. coli levels in the water exceeded state standards for recreational swim beaches.

Warning signs were posted at both beaches, and the city urged people to find other places to swim until testing showed that the bacteria levels had come down.

In late July, Boise Parks and Recreation announced that the bacteria levels at both ponds had gone down and they were opening the ponds for public use.

Water quality tests are performed weekly at Esther Simplot Park, Veterans Pond and Quinn's Pond through September.

Watch more Local News :

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist :