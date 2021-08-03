PSRC receives Hector McLean Award for support of United Way

Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson recently accepted the Hector McLean Award from Lumber River United Way on behalf of the school system. The award was presented during a recent luncheon. Denise Ward | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recently was given the Hector McLean Award for its support of the United Way.

The Lumber River United Way presented the award during a luncheon honoring Education Grant award winners.

The McLean award was presented in recognition of “going above and beyond a traditional campaign and a history of supporting United Way,” according to the LRUW. The school district’s engagement with United Way during 2020 saw a 47% increase in employee donations.

Also during the luncheon, LRUW awarded education grants to 12 educators and one school. The grant recipients were selected by the drawing of names in February. Grant recipients were donors to the United Way’s annual Fair Share fundraising campaign. Fair Share donors are employees who pledge one hour’s pay per month for 12 months or more to the campaign.

Fair Share donors from the Public Schools of Robeson County, CIS Academy and Southeastern Academy Charter School were eligible for 12 $500 classroom grants, and one school was selected for a $1,500 Education Grant.

East Robeson Primary School received the $1,500 Education Grant. The $500 Classroom grants were won by Myrna Strickland, CIS Academy; Milissa Cox, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School; Kathy McCoin, Purnell Swett High School; Pamela Locklear, Pembroke Elementary School; James Burney, Prospect Elementary School; Jennie Locklear, Pembroke Elementary School; Mark Smith, Robeson County Career Center; Sayward Locklear, Piney Grove Elementary School; Tim Heath, Red Springs Middle School; Dwan Locklear, Purnell Swett High School; Laura Chavis, Lumberton Senior High School; and Karen Jones, Piney Grove Elementary School.

Education grants were made possible by United Way’s small-business partners’ sponsorship. An annual pledge of $1,200 annually provides education grants to teachers throughout Robeson County, and one school grant. The number of education grants is determined by the number of small-business partners.

“Our small-business partners are an important, growing family of donors who are vital to helping us meet the needs of our community,” said Tomeika Munn, LRUW director of Community Impact.

Education grants may be utilized for academic enhancements at the discretion of the school principal.