WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a muffler shop in West Palm Beach hopes to make it easy and convenient for people to get a COVID-19 shot. On Friday, Aug. 6, Midas of West Palm Beach (2253 North Military Trail) will team up with the Palm Beach County Health Department to offer COVID vaccinations without an appointment to anyone who wants it from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.