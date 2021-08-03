Who will be the Steelers best player on defense?

The Steelers defense has been one of, if not the NFL’s best defense for more than five years. They rush the passer unlike any other team in the league and force turnovers at an elite level. No team across the league has experienced the same level of sustained success as the Steelers defense has had. With the group challenging the legacy of some of past great Steelers defenses, this group obviously still needs a ring. With such a memorable unit the Steelers clearly have some of the best players in the league, and we will dive into the best of the best today. The last two days we dove into the Steelers best and worst offensive players and you can read them from the links below.