CHICAGO (CBS)– You can save a life and see some animals Wednesday. Brookfield Zoo is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Blood Drive. Every adult who donates gets free general admission into the zoo today for themselves and two kids. The blood drive starts at 9 a.m. at the zoo’s Discovery Center and runs through 3 p.m. With hospitalizations up across the country, the need for blood is high. Pre-registration is encouraged, which you can do through the Red Cross blood donor app.