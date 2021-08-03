Community Action Board Offers Free Advocacy Training
The Montgomery County Community Action board, part of the Community Action Agency, is accepting applications for its Community Advocacy Institute (CAI). The CAI is a free eight-month advocacy training program for Montgomery County residents with combined household incomes of $57,000 or less. Workshops focus on a variety of topics, including how to work with elected officials, storytelling, research, letter-writing, developing testimony, and key advocacy issues.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
