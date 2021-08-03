TowRope Tour 2021: Libby
Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 41:14. It’s our first stop of our last leg of the TowRope Tour sponsored by Mountain Health CO-OP and we find ourselves at the Kootenai River Country Visitor Center in Libby to chat with Photographer Jessica Lynn, Libby Schools Superintendent Ron Goodman, Libby’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year Tammy Brown, Merchant Marine and Libby Hostel Founder Captain Vince Backen, Kootenai River Stampede President Patty Rambo and Secretary Tricia Stacey and International Special Attractions Vice President & General Manager Gary Fjelstad.voicesofmontana.com
Comments / 0