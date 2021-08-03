TowRope Tour 2021: Libby

SANDOWN — The Friends of the Sandown Library would like to announce and invite everyone to join their 7th annual “Fall Friends Tour”. Other local communities have the Fall Scarecrows; Sandown has a Fall Friends Tour. Organized by the Sandown Library’s Friends of the Library. The Fall Friends Tour is much like the scarecrow tour in our neighboring town. Our Friends are sold with a burlap head and a wooden frame, both of which can be used year after year. Our Fall Friends have been very original, and it seems like the creativity continues to grow every year. There are eighty new scarecrows available this year! If you are interested in participating in the Fall Friends tour, you can purchase your Fall Friend at the Sandown Library. The lists of all the Fall Friends locations can be picked up at the Sandown library. It is really fun to see what everyone creates each year.