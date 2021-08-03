Office of Procurement Wins Achievement of Excellence in Procurement; Award 8th AEP Award since 2013
The Montgomery County Office of Procurement has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® (AEP) for 2021 from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI). In 2021, Montgomery County is one of 41 counties recognized. The AEP Award is earned by public and nonprofit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership, and e-procurement.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
