Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Talks Carrying The Weight Of South Asian Representation In TV With Teen Vogue [Gallery]

By Sammy Approved
hotspotatl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan covers this month’s issue of Teen Vogue. The 19-year-old actress carries the weight of her role representing the few South Asians in film and television. Ramakrishnan reflects on her journey over the past two years from working with her boss, mentor and friend, Mindy Kaling, her desire to stay busy and what she loves most about her character, Devi.

hotspotatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asians#Gallery#Indian American#South Asian Americans#The Teen Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosNewsweek

'Never Have I Ever' Cast: Who Stars in Season 2 of the Netflix Drama?

Never Have I Ever season two is holding onto its top spot on the Netflix Top 10 worldwide. The second series saw supermodel Gigi Hadid join the cast as Paxton's (played by Darren Barnet) inner monologue, alongside legendary tennis player John McEnroe who takes on the role of Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) inner voice and Andy Samberg who voices Ben (Jaren Lewison).
MusicPopSugar

Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Compare Their Hilarious — and Awkward — Teen Moments

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan can sum up her feelings about meeting Mindy Kaling for the first time in a singular word: "whoa." Which also happens to perfectly describe the whirlwind story that led to Ramakrishnan being cast as the lead in Kaling's Netflix comedy series, Never Have I Ever. It all started with a tweet — Kaling announcing her open-call auditions for the upcoming series — which led to the then 17-year-old recording her audition with a friend and sending it in for fun. With zero television experience under her belt, she beat out 15,000 others to take on the role of a lifetime, all with the guidance of the queen of comedy herself, Kaling.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani: "Kamala's Style Is Almost a Reflection of My Own Style"

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever has become a runaway hit, and along with the show, so have its stars like Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi's cousin Kamala. There were many things about the first season that personally resonated with me being an Indian woman, and I know I wasn't the only South Asian who was excited to finally see some sort of representation of our culture on TV. With the second season now out on Netflix, I spoke with the actress to learn more about her role on the show and her character's onscreen style.
TV SeriesHouston Chronicle

The teen love triangle is a complicated TV tradition. 'Never Have I Ever' actually pulls it off.

Love triangles, a hallmark of teenage entertainment, can be deceptively tricky to pull off. Consider one of the most notorious in the genre - that between Bella Swan, Edward Cullen and Jacob Black in the "Twilight" series. Perhaps it was engaging enough in the novels, but its pitiful execution in the monotonous films made it clear from the very start that Team Jacob never stood much of a chance.
TV & Videosshondaland.com

‘Never Have I Ever’ Stars Discuss How a New Frenemy Illuminates an Issue People of Color Rarely Talk About

Never Have I Ever, Netflix’s pitch-perfect teen comedy, is back for season two — which is somehow even more poignant, heartfelt, and hilarious than its first. A big success for the streamer, Never Have I Ever was watched by some 40 million households in just four weeks when season one dropped, very likely a testament to its strong word-of-mouth momentum, its popularity with adults, and, of course, the very sharp and very funny point of view honed by executive producer and co-creator Mindy Kaling.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Megan Suri Age, Instagram and Career of 'Never Have I Ever' Cast Member

Megan Suri is one of the several new cast members starring in season 2 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever. She entered the world of Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) alongside Gigi Hadid, Common, Lee Rodriguez, Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar, P.J. Byrne, and Ranjita Chakravarty. Newsweek has everything you need to know about Megan Suri including her age, Instagram, career, and more.
CelebritiesThe Day

'Never Have I Ever' actor juggles show and college with ease

Jaren Lewison was at his USC freshman orientation when he got the call to screen test for the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.” He got the job and filmed season one while living in his college dorm, which he remembers returning to at night after working on set. “Sometimes...
TV SeriesCollider

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2: Lee Rodriguez & Megan Suri on Who They Want to Narrate Their Lives

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Never Have I Ever, “...been a perfect girl.”]. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who’s also the showrunner, the Netflix original coming of age comedy series Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she continues to deal with all of the drama at home and in high school. Juggling new romantic relationships with new friends and still trying to channel her rage in a healthier way, Devi definitely makes mistakes but she also learns from them while, at the same time, pushing those around her to want more for themselves.
TV SeriesIndiewire

‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast Looks to Challenge Stereotypes in Season 2 — Watch

The second season of Netflix’s acclaimed comedy series “Never Have I Ever” was prepared to tackle the harsh truths of being a minority, especially as a young woman. The series, never one to shy away from tough, non-traditional teen topics like grief and sexism, took a deeper look at those subjects with Season 2 and leading lady Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was so excited to get to explore them.
TV & VideosCollider

'Never Have I Ever' Stars Poorna Jagannathan & Richa Moorjani on Romancing Common and the Importance of Representation

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Never Have I Ever, “...been a perfect girl.”]. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who’s also the showrunner, the Netflix original coming of age comedy series Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she continues to deal with all of the drama at home and in high school. Juggling new romantic relationships with new friends and still trying to channel her rage in a healthier way, Devi definitely makes mistakes but she also learns from them while, at the same time, pushing those around her to want more for themselves.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Never Have I Ever is the Netflix series to make you fall in love again

In 2021, it feels strange to admit that I sincerely enjoyed watching a new romcom. I’ll be honest – I haven’t felt too hopeful about the genre for at least a decade. But season two of Mindy Kaling’s teenage drama Never Have I Ever is making me want to scream it from the rooftops… I’m in love! (With this show.)The coming-of-age series, which follows the romantic pursuits of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and is loosely based around Kaling’s own adolescence, manages to explore teenagehood, grief, family tensions, mental health, sex and relationship dramas, and the realities of living in an...
TV & VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

“Never Have I Ever” Star Megan Suri on Aneesa & Why We Need Cool Indian Girls

When Netflix’s hit teen comedy Never Have I Ever returned for season 2 earlier this summer, new kid on the block Aneesa (Megan Suri) was ready to challenge Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) nebulous social foothold inside the walls of Sherman Oaks High School. A new, effortlessly cool Indian-American student, Aneesa threatened to make Devi even more of an outcast than she already was, and her mere presence unlocked Devi’s insecurities tenfold. But what Devi didn’t know was that Aneesa was battling demons of her own—rumors that were unexpectedly unleashed as gossip.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Never Have I Ever Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Streaming king Netflix is always dropping new shows constantly. But, one of my favorite things to do as of late is search the popular platform for some of their best-underrated shows, which is what lead me and plenty of other people to Never Have I Ever. Netflix TV shows frequently end up becoming very popular, like the fantasy series The Witcher, or the massive worldwide hit, Bridgerton. However, Never Have I Ever has only continued its popularity through Season 2, which came out in July 2021.
Theater & DancePopSugar

Never Have I Ever's Kamala and Devi Have Nothing on Their Real-Life Actors' Dance Moves

Never Have I Ever season two has given us countless reasons to love Devi and her family, but Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar) and her onscreen cousin Richa Moorjani (Kamala Nandiwadal) are 10 times cooler in real life. On Aug. 5, the costars released a Bollywood-style dance video to the tune of Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani's "Sheila Ki Jawani," aka one of the best feel good dance songs out there. "My baby giraffe self learned her first choreographed dance thanks to @richamoorjani 🦒🤪," Ramakrishnan captioned an Instagram post with clips from the video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy