‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Talks Carrying The Weight Of South Asian Representation In TV With Teen Vogue [Gallery]

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan can sum up her feelings about meeting Mindy Kaling for the first time in a singular word: "whoa." Which also happens to perfectly describe the whirlwind story that led to Ramakrishnan being cast as the lead in Kaling's Netflix comedy series, Never Have I Ever. It all started with a tweet — Kaling announcing her open-call auditions for the upcoming series — which led to the then 17-year-old recording her audition with a friend and sending it in for fun. With zero television experience under her belt, she beat out 15,000 others to take on the role of a lifetime, all with the guidance of the queen of comedy herself, Kaling.