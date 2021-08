On Good Things Utah this morning – Luckily he stopped by Utah already – because country superstar Garth Brooks may be hitting pause on his stadium tour. Following the country singer’s sold-out shows at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 7 and at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 14, he will not perform for three weeks while his team assesses how to proceed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks’ representative said Tuesday. Additionally, ticket sales for the show scheduled in Seattle on Sept. 4 will be halted.