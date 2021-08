Maybe this is just me being me and growing up in a humble home but when I think of a million dollar home, I think of a mansion. I think of the kind of homes you see in the movies or the kind MTV would feature on the show Cribs. Most recently the Millionaire Mansions and What Do You Do For A Living segments on Snap Chat have featured some crazy million dollar homes but they always seem to be in California, Florida or New York so when I think of million dollar homes I typically don't think of Boise or Ada County.