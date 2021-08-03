Tyler, The Creator Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Vince Staples has released a new single, “Got ‘Em,” as part of the Pokémon 25: The Red EP. The EP also features new tracks from Cyn and Mabel. “I’ve always been a fan of Pokémon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th anniversary celebration,” Staples said in a statement. “I’m excited for people to hear ‘Got ‘Em,’ and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did.”