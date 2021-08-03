Cancel
Music

Tyler, The Creator Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArena tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and more. Hip hop star Tyler, The Creator has shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale venues from February into April. The opening acts on all dates will be an all-star cast featuring Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. As for this year, Tyler is scheduled to perform at Day N Vegas in November while Kali will perform at Mexico's Baja Beach festival in August.

