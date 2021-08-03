Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thief River Falls, MN

Leslie Renfroe, 43

Thief River Falls Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThief River Falls – Leslie Renfroe passed away July 28, 2021 at the age of 43. Leslie is survived by fiancé, Eric Nelson; dear friend, Adam Dahl; 4 children, Tyler Renfroe of Fargo, ND, Madison Dahl of Thief River Falls, Owen Nelson of Devils Lake, ND, and Phoenix Nelson of Devils Lake, ND. Surviving parents are Wendy Merck and Joe Merck of Thief River Falls; brother, Brandon Merck, Grand Forks, ND; two sisters, Kelly and Kris; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

trftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Thief River Falls, MN
City
Tyler, MN
Thief River Falls, MN
Obituaries
City
Madison, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devils Lake#River Falls#A Celebration Of Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy