Leslie Renfroe, 43
Thief River Falls – Leslie Renfroe passed away July 28, 2021 at the age of 43. Leslie is survived by fiancé, Eric Nelson; dear friend, Adam Dahl; 4 children, Tyler Renfroe of Fargo, ND, Madison Dahl of Thief River Falls, Owen Nelson of Devils Lake, ND, and Phoenix Nelson of Devils Lake, ND. Surviving parents are Wendy Merck and Joe Merck of Thief River Falls; brother, Brandon Merck, Grand Forks, ND; two sisters, Kelly and Kris; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.trftimes.com
