Hampton, VA

See You Later MEAC, Hello Big South

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter leaving the CIAA and helping the start of the MEAC in 1970, North Carolina A&T left the MEAC for the Big South. A&T had some rough patches in the ’80s, even though they went 9-3 in the 1980 season under Mckinley. After that season he went to coach for Prairie View A&M. A&T football in the 1980s only had three good seasons: 1980 (9-3),1985 (6-5), and 1986 (9-3) where they were the conference champions. During that time, their best offensive player was quarterback Alan Hooker. Hooker held several records at A&T, most completions (593), Attempts (1,073) touchdowns (59), and passing yards (6,994) until Lamar Raynard came along and broke them.

