Tucson, AZ

Letter: Offensive nuclear missiles can't be recalled

By Jack Cohen-Joppa, Midtown
 4 days ago

Few things offend me more than building new nuclear missiles. One thing more offensive is the hubris accompanying this news, and Tucson media's perverse pride in our hometown, whiz-bang engineering for the apocalypse. It's as if planning to slip stealthily under humanity's radar to slaughter countless innocent children, women, men and animals in furious firestorms of atomic retribution is a noble pursuit, spawning respectable jobs.

Comments / 0

