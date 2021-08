Apple has removed “Unjected,” a dating and “social” app exclusively for the unvaccinated, from its App Store for “inappropriately referring to” the pandemic, and violating its Covid-19 guidelines. The tech giant ousted the app after being contacted by a Bloomberg reporter for a story about it, according to the publication.The app, which was created by two women in Hawaii, markets itself as a digital space for “like-minded people that support medical autonomy and free speech.” It initially functioned as a dating and socialising app but recently launched a social feed, which prompted a review from Google Play. Google then concluded...