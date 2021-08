The Morgan Motor Company was founded in 1909 by H.F.S Morgan and though its technology has advanced, the company's design philosophy has endured the test of time. Taking cues from British sports cars of the 1930s, Morgan Motor Company has brought the style into the modern era. With long sweeping body lines, large front grills, and round headlights, styling has remained largely unchanged from the very beginning. Likewise, the manufacturing process has also endured as each of its cars are largely hand built and as unique as a modern car can be. Its craftsmen currently build around 800 specially ordered cars per year by hand, offering an alternative to the modern mass production sports car.