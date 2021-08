Feline Friends of Southwest Florida has been awarded a $15,000 grant made possible by Florida Animal Friend, Inc., an organization whose mission is to help end pet overpopulation in Florida through its sale of specialty license plates. On an annual basis, the Florida Animal Friends’ Board of Directors review grant applications from nonprofit and municipal agencies across Florida, awarding grant funding to those who further its mission to help save the lives of countless unwanted cats and dogs. Feline Friends is one of many organizations chosen across the state as grant recipients for 2021.