A Black River Falls man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that last night around 10:30 they attempted to make contact with 42-year-old Christopher Martin at the Ho-Chunk Casino in Brockway. It’s reported that Martin was wanted. Martin fled the scene in a vehicle, and a pursuit ensued through the San Pillow neighborhoods. After driving through a backyard, Martin’s vehicle became stuck in a large bush. He was taken into custody and booked under two felony warrants, fleeing an officer, and felony bail jumping. The case is still under investigation.