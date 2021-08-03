Cancel
Norris, TN

High-Tech Network CEO Jeff Caton Dies at 62

By CE Pro Editors
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-Tech Network announces with great sorrow that Jeff Caton, CEO of High-Tech Network, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 31 at his home in Norris, Tennessee. Jeff was born in Tennessee and began his AV career at 19 years old with Harvey’s Warehouse in Knoxville. Over the next few decades, Jeff served as a retail store manager then transitioned to a position with a manufacturer’s representative role with Teal Marketing, first as a Kenwood trainer then moving into a sales position. He eventually started his own rep company, Network Sales and Marketing, that led to the merger with High-Tech in 2005. Jeff’s passions include horses, Tennessee football and managing his company.

