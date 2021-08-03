Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Hart Warns Social Media to 'Slow the F— Down' on Their Opinions of Simone Biles

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart has a message to people on social media who want to blast Simone Biles for withdrawing from multiple events in the Tokyo Olympics. On his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart, the 42-year-old actor and comedian shared his thoughts on Biles being judged by various people. While talking to his co-hosts The Plastic Cup Boyz, Hart warned people to "slow the f— down" and put their "opinion car[s] in park."

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Larisa Latynina
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Sirius Xm#Team Usa#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Drew Barrymore Fans Are Super Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Simone Biles

Drew Barrymore is adding her voice to an ever-growing chorus of celebrities and elite athletes throwing their support behind Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles. After Simone decided to withdraw from both the team final and all-around individual events at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being, the 46-year-old talk show host shared her thoughts on the matter in an emotional Instagram post. Alongside three photos of Simone (which you can see here), Drew penned a lengthy caption explaining how "in awe" she is of the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Michael Johnson hits back at Simone Biles critics in thinly-veiled attack on Piers Morgan

Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson on Monday lashed out at critics of gymnast Simone Biles, who attacked her decision to withdraw from several competitions at the Tokyo Games citing mental health concerns.In the tweet, Johnson compared winning silver and bronze medals to be “a win” if athletes were projected finalists.“Don’t listen to people whose only sport is stirring up s**t. Regardless how many followers they have,” he said in the tweet. The tweet caught the attention of former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who has been a severe critic of Biles and many other high-profile women of...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Here's how Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley reacted to Simone Biles' exit

Hoda Kotb is raising empathetic children. On Tuesday, the TODAY anchor and Hoda & Jenna co-host, who is in Tokyo covering the Olympics, recounted a conversation with her 4-year-old daughter, Haley. “I was FaceTiming her and you know what she said, Jenna? She said to me, ‘Mom, is the little...
Musicthesource.com

Kevin Hart Crashes Usher’s Vegas Performance

Kevin Hart stole the show and fans went crazy. Over the past two weeks, Usher has taken over Las Vegas with his new residency. The legendary crooner made his debut last month at The Colosseum at Caesars Place. Many legendary artist such as Celine Dion and Elton John have graved The Colosseum stage for their respective residencies. Now Usher is doing the same.
NFLCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Hello there, in case you aren't aware, Olympic legend Simone Biles and her boyfriend truly could not be any cuter. Meet Jonathan Owens, who's been dating Simone for over a year and seems like the actual best. Which means it's naturally time for a casual deep dive on Jonathan and their sweet relationship (how they met, who contacted whomst first, all that fun stuff). But first, let's all take a moment to watch this because my jaw is still on the floor:
NFLPosted by
POPSUGAR

Wait, What? Simone Biles's BF, Jonathan Owens, "Had No Idea" Who She Was When They Met

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been giving us heart eyes ever since they went Instagram official in August 2020, but just how did the two lovebirds first meet? Well, like many 20-somethings, they actually met on social media. Just before the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, the now-24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the now-25-year-old football player connected on Instagram. Though Jonathan was impressed by Simone's four million followers, he actually had no idea who she was when they first started talking.

Comments / 1

Community Policy