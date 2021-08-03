Kevin Hart Warns Social Media to 'Slow the F— Down' on Their Opinions of Simone Biles
Kevin Hart has a message to people on social media who want to blast Simone Biles for withdrawing from multiple events in the Tokyo Olympics. On his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart, the 42-year-old actor and comedian shared his thoughts on Biles being judged by various people. While talking to his co-hosts The Plastic Cup Boyz, Hart warned people to "slow the f— down" and put their "opinion car[s] in park."popculture.com
