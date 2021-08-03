Standouts: Daniel Jones shines as Giants put pads on

Giants training camp started on Wednesday, and even as things inch closer back to normal — it was still strange compared to the training camp days of years past. Joe Judge and players spoke to the media in person for the first time, though most of the interviews were conducted from six feet away. There were a bunch of players wearing COVID-19 shields on their helmets, required for players that unvaccianted or not fully vaccinated. For those who fall into that category, they still have to wear regular masks when their helmet is off.