Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Standouts: Daniel Jones shines as Giants put pads on

By Dan Salomone
giants.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first padded practice of training camp is always eventful, but the Giants took it to another level on Tuesday. Some extracurricular activity capped off what was a practice full of highlights as the Giants ramped up the intensity with 11 days to go until the preseason opener. Joe Judge's message was anything that occurs after the whistle can cost the team during games. Still, there was plenty of action that occurred between the whistles.

www.giants.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sills
Person
Logan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Qb Daniel Jones#Wr Darius Slayton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Wild Giants brawl involving Daniel Jones causes Joe Judge to explode

Giants practice Tuesday exploded into a (bleeping) brawl that resulted in a lot of (bleeping) punishment and one (bleeping) angry head coach. In the 19th period of the first pads-on practice of training camp, a fight broke out that drew nearly the entire 91-man roster into a scrum and enraged Joe Judge. The fireworks began when Corey Clement was hit by Xavier McKinney with unexpected force, escalated when Evan Engram shoved Jabrill Peppers in Clement’s defense and became a brawl after Logan Ryan knocked over Engram with a shove in the back.
NFLchatsports.com

1-on-1 with Giants coach Joe Judge: Growing as a coach, his journey, believing in Daniel Jones, much more

Joe Judge gives Big Blue View some insights into how he thinks and how his coaching philosophy was shaped in exclusive interview. n the eve of a new football season, New York Giants coach Joe Judge sat down with Big Blue View to discuss a wide array of topics. How he defines progress, learning from coaches in other sports, working for Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, why the organization supports Daniel Jones and more.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants’ Joe Judge has simple playbook to help Daniel Jones make leap

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge fist bumps quarterback Daniel Jones (Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) NY Giants head coach Joe Judge has a simple plan to help quarterback Daniel Jones make major strides in his development in his third NFL season. To everyone outside of 1925 Giants...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

5 Giants training camp observations: Kelvin Benjamin blow-up, Daniel Jones struggles, more on Day 1

Giants training camp started on Wednesday, and even as things inch closer back to normal — it was still strange compared to the training camp days of years past. Joe Judge and players spoke to the media in person for the first time, though most of the interviews were conducted from six feet away. There were a bunch of players wearing COVID-19 shields on their helmets, required for players that unvaccianted or not fully vaccinated. For those who fall into that category, they still have to wear regular masks when their helmet is off.
NFLCBS Sports

Giants training camp: Fight breaks out at practice, Daniel Jones says he's 'fine' after being part of scrum

Kenny Golladay's early exit was not the only big news that has come out of the Giants' Tuesday training camp practice. Shortly after Golladay's exit, a fight broke out that led to an "impassioned" speech from coach Joe Judge. Judge then proceeded to put his team through a second round of wind sprints and push ups, according to CBS Sports NFL Senior Writer Jonathan Jones, who took in the Giants' practice from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Jones was on fire before brawl erupted at Giants practice

New York Giants third-year quarterback Daniel Jones hadn’t been quite as impressive as the team hoped over the first week of training camp. That all changed on Tuesday when he returned to the form that earned him the nickname “Danny Dimes.’ Asked if he had any interceptions or a pass hit the ground during the team’s first full-padded workout, Jones said he had no idea. After all, he had just ended up on the bottom of the pile during a full scale skirmish that broke out during practice.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Joe Judge Reveals Why He's Bullish on New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

In the New York Giants franchise records, there is only one Eli Manning, just like there is only one Daniel Jones. But that doesn't mean that Jones can't strive to achieve the kind of success that Manning enjoyed throughout his 16-year career with the team. The Giants and head coach Joe Judge want that to be the case--but that "want" comes with a "but."
NFLTimes Herald-Record

Ranking 10 most important Giants for 2021, including Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas

The New York Giants have begun reporting for training camp with rookies, quarterbacks and rehabbing players already expected in the building. And when the full team reports to the facility on Tuesday, there will be faces old and new playing important roles. But just how important are those additions, and...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants know they'll go as Daniel Jones goes in make-or-break year

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants during an OTA at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Mike Stobe. There will be plenty of opportunities to measure whatever strides Daniel Jones makes or doesn’t make in this upcoming season upon which his career with the Giants may pivot.
NFLLeesville Daily Leader

Fantasy football draft: Where to target New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Expectations will be high for New York Giants third-year QB Daniel Jones with star RB Saquon Barkley back in action this season. Below, we look at Daniel Jones' 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Jones was initially drafted by the Giants with the...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants’ Daniel Jones values being in same system for second straight year

The enhanced slate of offensive weapons should help Daniel Jones improve. The return of Saquon Barkley should as well. But a positive factor that’s also expected to assist in the development of the young Giants quarterback is system continuity. For the first time in his NFL career, Jones will be a part of the same system (with head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett) for the second straight season.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Giants 2021 training camp preview: It’s time for Joe Judge, Daniel Jones to get over the hump and into the playoffs

The Giants — front office, coaches and players — have spent all offseason vehemently defending Daniel Jones as their guy at quarterback. Their moves in free agency and the NFL Draft back that up too: They loaded up with weapons, signing Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph while drafting Kadarius Toney in the first round and drafting a running back (Gary Brightwell) in the sixth.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones says expectations are “healthy”

The New York Giants did everything they could this offseason to help quarterback Daniel Jones as he enters a critical third season. There are high hopes, high expectations, high stakes for Jones and the Giants entering Year 3 of the Jones era. Does Jones feel that pressure?. On Tuesday, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy