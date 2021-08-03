Standouts: Daniel Jones shines as Giants put pads on
The first padded practice of training camp is always eventful, but the Giants took it to another level on Tuesday. Some extracurricular activity capped off what was a practice full of highlights as the Giants ramped up the intensity with 11 days to go until the preseason opener. Joe Judge's message was anything that occurs after the whistle can cost the team during games. Still, there was plenty of action that occurred between the whistles.www.giants.com
