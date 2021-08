Who's back: The Ducks already faced the tall task of replacing cornerback Deommodore Lenoir this offseason, and now will spend August identifying replacements for two other potential starters. Head coach Mario Cristobal announced Friday that sophomores Jamal Hill and DJ James had been suspended indefinitely following an off-field incident; both had looked in the spring like projected starters for the upcoming season. Fortunately, there's still a solid foundation to build around in cornerback Mykael Wright and safety Verone McKinley III. Wright led the Pac-12 with nine pass breakups in 2020, and McKinley was a vocal leader who also accounted for 41 tackles.