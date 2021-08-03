Turtle Beach Recon Controller Adds Sound Enhancements With Tactile Audio Controls To Your Xbox Gaming
We know Turtle Beach for their gaming headsets, which often integrate unique features that make them more versatile than other options in the category. It’s a great way to set a product apart from the glut of offerings in the market. As such, they’re embracing the same idea with the Turtle Beach Recon Controller, an Xbox gamepad that leverages the outfit’s audio expertise.www.coolthings.com
