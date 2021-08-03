Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Turtle Beach Recon Controller Adds Sound Enhancements With Tactile Audio Controls To Your Xbox Gaming

coolthings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know Turtle Beach for their gaming headsets, which often integrate unique features that make them more versatile than other options in the category. It’s a great way to set a product apart from the glut of offerings in the market. As such, they’re embracing the same idea with the Turtle Beach Recon Controller, an Xbox gamepad that leverages the outfit’s audio expertise.

www.coolthings.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Controller#Recon#Xbox One Controller#Xbox Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
TechnologyCNET

The easy way to connect your PS4 or Xbox controller to your iPhone

Apple Arcade brings nearly 200 games that you can play on your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. But tapping and dragging on a glass display isn't always the most satisfying way to play titles like Shinsekai: Into the Depths or Sneaky Sasquatch -- using a wireless controller is a million times better. Luckily, iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and TVOS 14 added support for DualShock 4 and Xbox One S wireless controllers, which means you'll be able to use them to play scores of games on your Apple device.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Fusion Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Review

Where to start with the PowerA Fusion Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox? It’s a mouthful to say the least, but worth getting out, so I can recommend it to readers and friends alike. No part of me ever wanted a wired controller, but I can see myself using this in the future—even if I do have to sit my Xbox Series X on the floor, so I can be more comfortable on my couch.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to add White Noise to Music on a Windows 11/10 PC

Here is a guide for you to add white noise to music on a Windows 11/10 PC. White Noise is a random noise that is normally used to relax or concentrate. It can also help you block out all other sounds occurring in the environment. Some people even find white noise helpful while sleeping. But, how to add white noise to existing music and then save the edited audio? Let us discuss it in this article.
Video Gamesimore.com

Best Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games with touch controls on iPhone and iPad 2021

Best Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games with touch controls on iPhone and iPad. For iPhone and iPad users, using touch screen controls is second nature and often the first method of control when playing games on your phone. Now that Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is available on iOS, courtesy of Xbox Game Pass, there are even more great games available on iOS than ever before. But even with the packed Xbox Cloud Gaming Library, you'll have to use a game controller for most of the games available. Most, but not all. Here are the best Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games with touch controls on iPhone and iPad.
Video GamesEngadget

Turtle Beach’s first gamepad pairs its audio expertise with great ergonomics

Each gaming accessory company has one thing they do well, like Corsair and its keyboards or Razer’s line of mice. Turtle Beach is known as a premium headset manufacturer, but that hasn’t stopped it from expanding its offerings, starting with its very first gamepad, the Recon Controller. And it happily still incorporates the company’s audio expertise.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

All Xbox Game Pass games with Xbox Touch Controls

When Xbox Cloud Gaming launched last year, Microsoft announced Xbox Touch Controls for Minecraft Dungeons. Now, over 80 titles can be played without a controller. Here is the full list of games that support Xbox Touch Controls. Xbox Touch Controls allow you to play some of the best games included...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Is this fancy Alienware gaming headset deal worth the money?

A great gaming setup isn’t just about the hardware within your PC. Sure, it’s a big part of it, but you also need all the best accessories to go alongside it to get the most from your specs. In particular, audio is an easy component to overlook, but being able to accurately hear what’s going on around you during your gaming session can make a massive difference in how well you play. Whether you play single-player or multiplayer, knowing when someone is about to creep up on you can give you the edge in battle. That’s why you need a great gaming headset which is why we’re taking a look at these great Alienware gaming headset deals right now at Dell. With plenty of cash to save via these offers, it’s important to check if they’re worth the money. We’re here to explain both options. Alternatively, check out the other gaming headset deals we also have available right now.
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

Microsoft has Xbox Series X controllers on sale for $50 a piece

If you’re one of the lucky folks to get their hands on a brand-new Xbox Series X, congratulations, you’re one of the lucky ones. Now that you have the console, it’s time to stock up on an extra controller. And you’re in luck because Microsoft is blowing them out at...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Mega Modz PS5 Custom Controller Builder. How To Create Your Own

We take a look at Mega Mods PS5 Custom Controller Builder. A PS5 controller is the heart and soul of your gaming routine. It is something that you hold in your hands for hours, an extension of you, basically. It's true that Sony has exceeded fan’s expectations with DualSense. Its remodeled shape, a deep sense of immersion achieved via haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers make it the most advanced gaming controller on today’s market.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

SAGAIA gaming controller hits Kickstarter

SAGAIA is new gaming controller range has launched via Kickstarter this month inspired by Sagaia, the second arcade game in the Darius series from the late 80’s and early 90’s. The unique wireless gaming controller is crafted with shaped edges and extreme straight lines and “fits right into the spirit of every gamer’s quest to explore” say its creators.
Video Gamesausdroid.net

Weekend Warrior: RIG Pro compact controller and 500 Pro HX headset are affordable gaming pleasures

Gamers come in all shapes and sizes, ages and backgrounds and the available range of games is seemingly endless. So it makes sense that gaming hardware is just as diverse. When it comes to sports games, there isn’t any better way to engage — with the exception of racing sims — in the game than the good old controller. Whether it’s Xbox, Playstation or PC the form factor is largely the same but there are some differences in the layout and capabilities. For the last few weeks, we’ve had the RIG Pro Compact controller and 500 Pro HX Headset on review, and they’re a great pairing.
Softwarepetri.com

How to Add Windows Server 2022 as a Domain Controller

Windows Server 2022 doesn’t include any significant changes to Active Directory (AD). But you will want to use it going forwards for your new domain controllers because of the improved security it provides over earlier versions of Windows Server. There are two ways for system administrators to add Windows Server...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hill

Enhance your audio experience with limited-time savings on a variety of wireless earbuds

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. According to the Harvard Medical School, music can be utilized as a stress reliever, which is crucial as we all cope with the challenges of 2021. That listening experience is much more enjoyable while doing so with a quality set of headphones that can help you ignore distractions and focus on your favorite songs, workouts, or daily tasks.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Go back in time with the Xbox Duke controller for $20 of and get all retro on your Xbox Series X

Remember the original Xbox Duke controller? It was chunky, had more buttons than we knew what to do with, and proudly let everyone know where its allegiance lay thanks to an enormous central button with an equally enormous Xbox logo. You couldn't get more early 2000s if you tried - and now you can bring it over to the Xbox Series X thanks to a 20% discount on the Hyperkin Duke (or the Xbox One, if you're suffering like the rest of us in a seemingly-endless struggle to find Xbox Series X stock).
Video GamesPosted by
The Associated Press

Turtle Beach’s Exclusive, Patented Superhuman Hearing Audio Setting Proven to Improve Gaming Performance

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its exclusive, patented Superhuman Hearing ® game audio setting has been shown to significantly improve gaming performance. In a recent study conducted in partnership with Real Industry – an educational nonprofit transforming how students interact with industry – Turtle Beach put over 100 college student gamers to the test playing a variety of popular games, including Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, to see what effect using Superhuman Hearing had on their gameplay performance. Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing amplifies key in-game sounds like approaching enemy footsteps and nearby weapon reloads, incoming enemy vehicles carrying reinforcements, and more. The study found that with Superhuman Hearing enabled, gamers increased their average gameplay time by nearly 20% and improved their in-game stats by over 40%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy