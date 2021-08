An R2-D2 Tamagotchi is coming from Bandai and Disney, giving you your own pixelated droid companion to love and care for. A new post on the official Star Wars site reveals the new virtual pet toy based on everybody's favorite Astromech droid is coming to stores on November 11, with the Amazon listing revealing a planned price of $19.99 (and yes, you can pre-order right now if you already know you're going to want one). The R2-D2 Tamagotchi will be available in an opaque white shell with blue accents, or a hologram-inspired transparent blue shell with white accents, though the actual virtual pet part is the same in both models.