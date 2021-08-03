What sweat, wine, and electricity can teach us about humanity

Maya Angelou had a routine. Every day, the celebrated author would wake up at 5:30 a.m. and have coffee. Then, it was straight to her makeshift office: a bare bones hotel room with a dictionary, a bible and a bottle of sherry. As she once told an interviewer: “I try to get there around 7, and I work until 2 in the afternoon. If the work is going badly, I stay until 12:30. If it’s going well, I’ll stay as long as it’s going well.” When she finished, she’d go home, read over what she wrote and then totally put it out of mind.