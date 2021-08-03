WBP In#21-07433 - Armed Robbery - High St & Dale Pl / W. Third St & Campbell St
WBP In# 21-07433 - Armed Robbery - High St & Dale Pl / W. Third St & Campbell St. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021, Williamsport Bureau of Police Units were emergency dispatched to an armed robbery which just occurred in the area of High St at Dale Pl. Officers made contact with a victim, who gave a detailed description of two suspects wearing ski masks and brandishing a rifle and a handgun. The suspects took the victim's backpack before fleeing in a black SUV.lycoming.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0