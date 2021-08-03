The Largest Study of Its Kind Links Meat to 18-Percent Increase in Heart Disease Risk
Eating processed meat can increase the risk of coronary heart disease by 18 percent, according to a new study published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford’s Department of Population Health, is the largest systematic review of the prospective evidence to date. It included 13 cohort studies involving more than 1.4 million people. The studies’ participants—most of whom were caucasian adults living in Europe or the United States—completed detailed dietary assessments, and their health was tracked for up to 30 years.vegnews.com
