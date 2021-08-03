Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

The Largest Study of Its Kind Links Meat to 18-Percent Increase in Heart Disease Risk

By Nicole Axworthy
vegnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating processed meat can increase the risk of coronary heart disease by 18 percent, according to a new study published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford’s Department of Population Health, is the largest systematic review of the prospective evidence to date. It included 13 cohort studies involving more than 1.4 million people. The studies’ participants—most of whom were caucasian adults living in Europe or the United States—completed detailed dietary assessments, and their health was tracked for up to 30 years.

vegnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronary Heart Disease#Processed Meat#Red Meat#Caucasian#Harvard Medical School#Women S Hospital#Ma#Scd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This May Double Your Risk of Dementia, Study Shows

Dementia, a general term that describes the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities, impacts an estimated 5 million Americans at any given time. However, the cognitive disease is not a normal part of aging, says the CDC. There are a number of risk factors that influence whether or not someone will develop one of the many forms of the disease. Many of them are genetic. However, some are environmental or behavioral. Now, a study published in Aging has found a link between one unhealthy habit and dementia, finding that it can double an individual's chance of developing it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Drink Your Coffee Like This, You May Be Increasing Your Cancer Risk, Study Says

For many people, the day doesn't officially start until that first cup of coffee has been poured. Unfortunately, while many people may savor this morning ritual, if you're taking your coffee in one particular fashion, you could be significantly increasing your cancer risk, researchers say. Read on to discover if your preferred preparation of that morning pick-me-up could be putting your health in jeopardy and how you can keep yourself safe.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Much Coffee Raises Dementia Risk by 53 Percent, Study Says

For some of us, the day really can't get going until we've had our morning cup of coffee. And while recent studies have found that the beloved caffeinated beverage may not make us as jittery as we once thought, there's certainly such a thing as overdoing it. In fact, according to a new study, drinking too much coffee each day can actually raise your risk of dementia. Read on to see how many cups you should be limiting yourself to.
LifestyleBest Life

Eating This Vegetable Twice a Week Can Slash Parkinson's Risk, Study Says

Nearly a million people in the U.S. have Parkinson's disease, per the Parkinson's Foundation, but there's a lot we still don't know about why people develop the condition. According to the National Institute on Aging, some cases of Parkinson's appear to be hereditary, but most are random and not family-based. And there's also not much known about clear risk factors for the disease, aside from age and gender, with men more likely to succumb. However, researchers have delved into ways to lower the general population's risk for Parkinson's, and one study has found a vegetable that could reduce your chances of developing the disease. Read on to find out what you should be adding to your diet.
DietsPosted by
Best Life

This Popular Diet Is a "Disease-Promoting Disaster," New Study Says

When searching for a diet that will help you shed a few pounds quickly or get you feeling energized again after months stuck at home, you're likely to come across the same few kinds over and over. The most popular diets tend to be consistent in the mainstream, and it's likely you've heard this name over and over in recent years: keto. The ketogenic diet—keto for short—became one of the most popular diets a few years ago. And thanks to its success rate in terms of speedy weight loss, it's stayed at the top of the popular diet list ever since. But now, a new meta-analysis of a handful of studies, the most comprehensive yet, found that the keto diet can be detrimental to your body, from your brain to your heart. In fact, the lead author called it "a disease-promoting disaster." Read on to learn what the researchers discovered.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Metabolic syndrome linked to increased risk of second stroke, death

People with larger waistlines, high blood pressure and other risk factors that make up metabolic syndrome may be at higher risk for having a second stroke and even dying than people who do not have metabolic syndrome, according to a meta-analysis published in the July 28, 2021, online issue of Neurology.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Have This Blood Type, You May Be at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DietsPosted by
92.9 NIN

This Diet Has Been Linked to Sudden Cardiac Death, Study Shows

We all know junk food is bad for us. But just how bad? A new study provides further evidence that a diet high in fried foods and sugary drinks can quite literally kill you. In the research, a “Southern” dietary pattern, in particular, was singled out as being particularly detrimental to your health. So dangerous, in fact, is this diet that those who had the closest adherence to it had nearly twice the risk of sudden cardiac death than those who strayed the farthest away from it, as we initially learned per Medical News Today. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, it’s safe to say the findings are harrowing.
Diseases & TreatmentsL.A. Weekly

This Common Habit Could Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart health is influenced by a wide variety of behaviors. A recent study shows a common behavior could be increasing your risk of developing heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, causing about 1 in 4 deaths. The term refers to several diseases that affect the heart, which can be influenced by a variety of things, from how much you work out, to the number of french fries you eat on a weekly basis. This one habit, that we might be guilty of doing depending on our professions, could also increase your odds of developing heart disease.
Medical ScienceHealthline

Statins May Reduce the Risk of COVID-19 Death by 41 Percent: Here's Why

Researchers report that statins appear to significantly lower the risk of death from COVID-19. They say the cholesterol-lowering drugs may do this by reducing inflammation and lowering blood pressure. An estimated 35 million people in the United States take statins. While it’s been established that the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19...
Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

Omega-3 Index Predicts Mortality As Well As Smoking Does, Study Suggests

A new study based on data from the Framingham Offspring Cohort found that levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the blood are as good a predictor of mortality from any cause as smoking. The study was performed by the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), The Fatty Acid Research...

Comments / 0

Community Policy