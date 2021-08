EVERETT — A new 32-bed behavioral health and substance abuse treatment facility in the county’s juvenile detention center opens to patients this week. The Denney Juvenile Justice Center, located in Everett’s Delta neighborhood, will house the twin 16-bed spaces. One “co-occurring” unit will be for adults dealing with both addiction and mental health issues. The other will focus on people with opioid addictions. Stays on the opioid-specific floor will likely last between 28 and 56 days; it’ll be 60 to 90 days in the addiction and mental health unit.