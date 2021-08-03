Kim Robinson of First Team Sells Modern Waterfront Naples Estate for $6.6 Million

“The seller of this home was a referral and homes at this level are few and far between. I knew this property was one-of-a-kind and my goal was to make sure to get as many eyes on it as possible because once people saw it, they understood how special it is and saw the value in it,” says Kim. “In order to create maximum exposure and maximize the sales price for my client’s home, I presented a robust media proposal consisting of print and digital marketing, a tremendous amount of outreach to agents from LA and Orange County, and a focus on reaching high-net-worth buyers all over the world,” she explains.