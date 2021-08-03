Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Kim Robinson of First Team Sells Modern Waterfront Naples Estate for $6.6 Million

luxuryrealestate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The seller of this home was a referral and homes at this level are few and far between. I knew this property was one-of-a-kind and my goal was to make sure to get as many eyes on it as possible because once people saw it, they understood how special it is and saw the value in it,” says Kim. “In order to create maximum exposure and maximize the sales price for my client’s home, I presented a robust media proposal consisting of print and digital marketing, a tremendous amount of outreach to agents from LA and Orange County, and a focus on reaching high-net-worth buyers all over the world,” she explains.

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples#Photography#The Wall Street Journal#Riviera Magazine#Stealth Acoustics#Crestron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Asking $33.95 Million: A California Compound That Isn’t Quite Finished Yet

The pandemic-fueled market has come to this: A Southern California compound with an unfinished main house is asking $33.95 million. Located in Hope Ranch, a wealthy community just up the coast from Santa Barbara, the roughly 13-acre property has around 400 feet of waterfront, according to the listing agents. The main home, which is fully gutted and ready for renovation, comes with approved plans to be rebuilt as an Andalusian farmhouse-style residence with 7,500 square feet, up from 5,000 square feet.
Bronx, NYNew York Post

Actor Judd Hirsch selling upstate compound for $4.5 million

Award-winning actor Judd Hirsch, a Bronx-born army vet with a physics degree, has put his charming mountaintop compound on the market for $4.49 million. The six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom main house, at 10 Eve Eden Road in Napanoch, NY, sits on 77 acres. He bought the initial parcel of land of 44...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
OK! Magazine

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Sell Ultra-Chic Phoenix Home For $3.1 Million — Tour Their Desert Paradise

Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz are saying goodbye to their mountain paradise in Phoenix, Ariz. Though the lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2012 — sold their ultra-chic estate for $3.1 million, their blended family still has their futuristic Razor house in La Jolla, Calif. According to Homes and Gardens, their 10,653-square-foot mansion in the Sunny State was inspired by Tony Stark’s lair from the Iron Man franchise.
Los Angeles, CAFOXBusiness

Ryan Seacrest is now asking $74.5 million for his Los Angeles estate with an underground garage

The price of television host Ryan Seacrest’s Los Angeles compound just dropped $10.5 million. Set on 3 acres, the property is now asking $74.5 million, according to the listing with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. "One of Beverly Hills’ most private and secluded estates," it includes a 9,000-square-foot main house, two guest houses, a detached fitness center and an underground garage, plus a pool and pool house.
Placentia, CAOCRegister

Real estate news: Senior apartments in Placentia sells for $44 million

A 21-year-old senior apartment complex in Placentia has been sold for $44 million, or $250,000 per unit, according to the brokerage Morgan Skenderian Investment Real Estate Group. The buyer was Positive Investments Inc., which also bought a 101-unit complex in Hawaiian Gardens for $22 million. Bradford Terrace Senior Apartments, a...
Real EstatePosted by
Parade

Just Sold! See Inside the Camelback Mountain Vacation Home that Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Sold for $3.1 Million

With property values booming in Arizona, former The Voice coach and Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys and producer-husband Swizz Beatz sold their modern Camelback Mountain vacation home in the Phoenix area for $3.1 million, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com. Despite their love for the Arizona getaway, Keys and Beatz found their demanding work...
Southampton, NY27east.com

Coopers Neck Lane Estate Sells For $13 Million

A waterfront estate in Southampton Village sold at the end of June for $13.1 million, after seeking $15 million. At 284 Coopers Neck Lane, the 2.2-acre property has 220 feet of frontage on Coopers Neck Pond. Dubbed Dogwood Pond, the estate has a winding driveway past a broad lawn, a heated 34-foot-by-19-foot gunite pool, a pool house, a two-car garage, a parking court and a five-bedroom tradition residence bordered by a walled, flagstone terrace to the west and a long slate patio to the east.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Architectural Digest

Ryan Seacrest Drops Price of Beverly Hills Estate to $74.5 Million

After eight months on the market, longtime American Idol host, radio personality, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest has knocked $10.5 million off the listing price for his Beverly Hills estate. Purchased from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 at $39 million, Seacrest was originally asking for a whopping $85 million. He still stands to make a major profit if it sells at its current asking price of $74.5 million.
Real EstatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Moving In Silence: Oprah Winfrey Sells Her Orcas Island Estate for $14 Million on the Low

Oprah Winfrey just quietly came up another couple of million after selling her Orcas Island estate for $14 million. The media mogul sold her 43-acre waterfront home for $5.7 million more than what she paid for the estate in 2018, the Seattle Times reported. Back when Winfrey acquired the property for $8.3 million, it was deemed a “passive” investment for the billionaire businesswoman.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Monty Roberts of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty Sells Contemporary Estate with Montagu Bay Views for $15 Million

PARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS – Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the sale of 81 Ocean Club Estates, Paradise Island, The Bahamas for $15,000,000. Monty Roberts, Estate Agent, Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty. An ultra-contemporary home with commanding views of Montagu Bay. The home is a bold design statement,...
Durham, NCheraldsun.com

West Durham apartment complex sells for $52.2 million to a NJ real estate firm

An apartment complex of 41 acres in west Durham was sold by Atlanta-based real estate firm Audubon for $52.2 million recently, the company announced. The 500-unit Crossings @ 501 complex at 4230 Garrett Rd. was sold to an undisclosed buyer, but property records show it was bought by an LLC owned by Friedlam Partners, a New Jersey-based real estate investment firm that owns properties across the Southeast. The apartments were formerly called The Garrett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy