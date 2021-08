Sony's newly released PlayStation 5 system software update for beta users has added 3D audio for TV speakers, as well as trophy tracking and a whole host of other features. The update adds support for 3D audio from TV speakers. Previously only available through headphones, this feature can be enabled in the audio output settings under 'sound' in the settings menu. The system can be optimised for your TV by measuring the acoustics of your room through the microphone in the DualSense controller. How effective this will be in practice remains to be seen but regardless it sounds like a welcome addition for the console.