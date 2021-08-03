Cancel
Rockwall, TX

City Council Recognizes First Responders with Life Saving Awards

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Rockwall, TX – At their meeting on August 2, the Rockwall City Council recognized the swift action of a team of first responders with Lifesaving Awards – for saving the life of a local resident. Both police officers and firefighters worked quickly to save a man who was unconscious when they arrived. The lifesaving team consisted of: Police Officers Aaron Raymond and David Taylor, and Firefighters Greg Givens, Andrew Burton and Zach Yates. The man, who has made a full recovery, was on hand at the Council meeting to extend a personal “thank you” to the first responders who saved his life.

