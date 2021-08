A phishing campaign is going on right now. It's meant to con Office 365 users into giving up their credentials. Microsoft says to watch out for it. Microsoft wants to alert you to a phishing scheme going on that involves the most classic of tricks, including barely misspelled domain names, URLs, and sender addresses. If you're hyper-vigilant of typos and tend to catch these things even when your spam filters fail to, you're all safe. But for everyone else who only takes a quick glance to verify whether an email is from a legitimate sender, Microsoft has a message: Look closer.