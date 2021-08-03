Rockwall City Council Officially Names Mary Smith as City Manager

Rockwall, TX – The Rockwall City Council has named Mary Smith as the new City Manager. Mrs. Smith has been serving as the Interim City Manager since January when Rick Crowley retired from the position. Mary Smith, who has been with the City of Rockwall for 23 years, has served in the dual role of Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance since 2012. At their regular meeting on August 2, the Council appointed her to the role of City Manager, saying she is, “a natural fit for the job.”