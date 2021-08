The Town of Richmond, VT is/are considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2021 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 PM on 9/7/2021 at 203 Bridge St. Richmond, VT to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds.