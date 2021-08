It has been the topic of many conversations among residents of Montana this past few months. The huge influx of out-of-staters making their way to Montana. Tourist season has been larger than normal this year. Which is really nothing to complain about. Tourism is one of Montana's largest industries. It is what powers our state's economy. Like it or not, it is a blessing. But, some immature people still haven't learned how to share or how to treat people. In regard to tourist, one Lone Pine resident got into a petty argument which quickly escalated. Landing him a 8 year sentence in prison.