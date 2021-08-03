The monetary system of the future

At the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington, D.C. (via webcast) With the release of the gross domestic product (GDP) data last week, we learned that the U.S. economy in the second quarter of this year transitioned from economic recovery to economic expansion.1 Given the catastrophic collapse in U.S. economic activity in the first half of 2020 as a result of the global pandemic and the mitigation efforts put in place to contain it, few forecasters could have expected—or even dared to hope—in the spring of last year that the recovery in GDP, from the sharpest decline in activity since the Great Depression, would be either so robust or as rapid. In retrospect, it seems clear that timely and targeted monetary and fiscal policy actions—unprecedented in both scale and scope—provided essential and significant support to the economic recovery as it got under way last year. Indeed, just recently, the National Bureau of Economic Research's Business Cycle Dating Committee determined that the recession that began in March of last year ended in April, making it not only the deepest recession on record, but also the briefest.2 Moreover, with the development and distribution of several remarkably effective vaccines, the monetary and fiscal policies presently in place should continue to support the strong expansion in economic activity that is expected to be realized this year, although, obviously, the rapid spread of the Delta variant among the still considerable fraction of the population that is unvaccinated is clearly a downside risk for the outlook. That said, under the latest Congressional Budget Office (CBO) baseline forecast, the economy by the end of 2021 will have entirely closed the output gap opened up by the recession. If so, this would be the most rapid return following a recession to the CBO estimate of the trend level of real GDP in 50 years.