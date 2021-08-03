Cancel
The monetary system of the future

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow’s monetary system could see a steady decline in unbanked populations towards zero. Tomorrow’s monetary system could allow people to become their own banks and reduce or eliminate government influence over personal finances. In today’s monetary system, employees never win because fiat currencies depreciate faster than wages rise. As an...

EconomyForexTV.com

RBA Statement On Monetary Policy On Tap For Friday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Friday release its statement on monetary policy, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Australia also will see July results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group; in June, the index score was 57.8. Japan will provide June...
Economyinvesting.com

The Global Debt And Gold Solution

Monday marked the day that the Treasury Department began conducting emergency cash-conservation steps to avoid breaking the Federal borrowing limit after a two-year suspension of the debt ceiling expired at the end of July. These “extraordinary” measures will allow Treasury to pay off the government’s money without floating new debt...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australia Central Bank Maintains Monetary Policy

Australia central bank left its key interest rate and the yield target for government bonds unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent. The...
Businessfederalreserve.gov

Outlooks, Outcomes, and Prospects for U.S. Monetary Policy

At the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington, D.C. (via webcast) With the release of the gross domestic product (GDP) data last week, we learned that the U.S. economy in the second quarter of this year transitioned from economic recovery to economic expansion.1 Given the catastrophic collapse in U.S. economic activity in the first half of 2020 as a result of the global pandemic and the mitigation efforts put in place to contain it, few forecasters could have expected—or even dared to hope—in the spring of last year that the recovery in GDP, from the sharpest decline in activity since the Great Depression, would be either so robust or as rapid. In retrospect, it seems clear that timely and targeted monetary and fiscal policy actions—unprecedented in both scale and scope—provided essential and significant support to the economic recovery as it got under way last year. Indeed, just recently, the National Bureau of Economic Research's Business Cycle Dating Committee determined that the recession that began in March of last year ended in April, making it not only the deepest recession on record, but also the briefest.2 Moreover, with the development and distribution of several remarkably effective vaccines, the monetary and fiscal policies presently in place should continue to support the strong expansion in economic activity that is expected to be realized this year, although, obviously, the rapid spread of the Delta variant among the still considerable fraction of the population that is unvaccinated is clearly a downside risk for the outlook. That said, under the latest Congressional Budget Office (CBO) baseline forecast, the economy by the end of 2021 will have entirely closed the output gap opened up by the recession. If so, this would be the most rapid return following a recession to the CBO estimate of the trend level of real GDP in 50 years.
Businessinvesting.com

The Monetary Inflation Crash Continues

The spectacular rise in the money supply growth rate that began in March of last year predictably led to an equally spectacular decline after the effects of the central banking world’s initial frenzied response to the ‘coronacrisis’ dropped out of the year-over-year calculations. Displayed below are charts showing the spectacular declines over the past few months in the monetary inflation rates of the US, the euro-zone and the G2 (the US plus the euro-zone).
Businessactionforex.com

The Federal Reserve Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged

At yesterday’s press conference, Jerome Powell said that the Fed would wait for strong labor market numbers in the coming months before cutting the QE program. Currently, the Fed is not cutting QE. The interest rate remains unchanged. Also, the Fed chair said that the inflation rate could be higher and steady, but it would return to the 2% target in the following year. The situation in the financial markets will remain the same at least until the end of August. Subsequently, the dollar index decreased by 0.19% to a two-week low.
Currenciesrealtytimes.com

Digital Currency Versus Bitcoin and the Future of Money

When Bitcoin debuted in 2009, I published an article making a few predictions using my Hard Trend Methodology that have proven to be highly accurate. While I stated that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology represented a Hard Trend that would grow exponentially, it is time to discuss the next Hard Trend: digital currency.
Currenciesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Can cryptocurrencies be the new monetary scheme in the near future?

As of the 2008 crisis, a new asset was born, a new economic and productive model called cripto O bitcoin (BTC). It is more than an investment financial asset, with high volatility and high returns. Its about start towards a new scheme productive, financial and monetary issue based on the...
CurrenciesPosted by
Daily Mail

The Britcoin revolution! Rishi Sunak plans to introduce official digital currency to rival cash in 'biggest upheaval in the monetary system for centuries'

Cash in people's pockets would be superseded by a new 'Britcoin' digital currency in a plan being pushed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. In what Treasury insiders say would be the biggest upheaval in the monetary system for centuries, the Bank of England would establish a direct digital equivalent to physical money and take control of it in the same way as sterling.
Businessetftrends.com

Monetary Policy, Strong Earnings Bolster International ETFs

International markets and related exchange traded funds maintained their momentum Friday, with European stocks closing at an all-time high, as a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank’s supportive monetary policy outlook helped offset concerns over the more infectious Covid-19 Delta variant. “The Monday selloff seems like a moment...
Marketsinvesting.com

Markets Buoyed by Dovish Monetary Policies

The local bourse closed up by 1.27% on Thursday after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) kept the repo rate unchanged as expected. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to keep the repo rate at a record low of 3.50%, as Covid-19 continues to weigh on global prospects and the recent unrest in parts of the country is likely to slow our ongoing recovery.
CurrenciesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should Cryptocurrency Investors Be Concerned About the Rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies?

Many things have morphed beyond the realm of what we originally designed them to do, such as the internet. When Satoshi Nakamoto first invented Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in 2008, they envisioned it as a peer-to-peer electronic cash payment system free from the grasp of central banks and governments. Today, those two entities are encroaching on that idealistic dream with a strategy of "if you can't beat them, join them!"
Economytearsheet.co

New CBDC report highlights potential opportunities and challenges of introducing a Central Bank Digital Currency in the U.S.

Around the world, central banks in countries such as China, Sweden, South Korea, Japan and Switzerland have started researching, experimenting with, and testing the launch of Central Bank Digital Currencies, which are the digital equivalent of central bank-issued paper currencies. Although CBDCs use the same general principles and technology as cryptocurrencies, there’s one crucial difference. While digital tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether are decentralized with no central entity in charge, CBDCs are centralized in that central banks can control certain aspects such as their supply, as well as who gets access to their blockchain network.
BusinessFXStreet.com

BoJ's Kuroda: Monetary policy is not at an impasse

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, was out with some comments in the last hour, saying that targeting 2% inflation has resulted in Japan no longer being in deflation. BoJ monetary policy is not at an impasse. Not aiming to buy green bonds on a priority basis. Not...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.

