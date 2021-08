Intel’s Data Center Group has just turned in the third best revenue quarter in its history, just behind the two thirteen-week periods that started off 2020, which was before the coronavirus pandemic had hit and just after it hit and the full effects were not seen as yet. Oh, and when the hyperscalers and cloud builders were buying up server chips like mad. So given all of the general woes of the global semiconductor supply chain and the several acute problems Intel itself is facing, this would seem to be a cause for celebration.