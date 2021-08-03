Jack Whitehall says character’s “coming out” scene in ‘Jungle Cruise’ was important “to get right”

It’s always nice to think that making a movie isn’t all hard work, drudgery, and waiting to get a scene right. Taking a look at this behind-the-scenes featurette makes it appear that there’s plenty going on that would make the job fairly enjoyable at times, especially if there’s enough chemistry between the actors that can help to make things work in a convincing manner. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson both have plenty of action credentials on their own since they’ve both put in great performances in many other movies, but putting them together was an interesting proposition that appears to have paid off since people are already talking about how the two appear to work great together. Much like any job, if the coworkers can get along and feed off each other’s positive energy throughout the day, it tends to make for a working and sometimes great environment. There were bound to be a few bumps along the way as people tend to need to get used to each other now and again, but it does sound as though Blunt and Johnson found a way to make things enjoyable.