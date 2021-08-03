‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi
[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”]. Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his Dceu film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small one, and eagle-eyed viewers of the film’s many trailers are likely to spot him (or his likeness) in various scenes.www.imdb.com
