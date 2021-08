Are you ready for a rip-roaring adventure? Disney's Jungle Cruise is in theaters now, and you can grab your tickets right here at Fandango. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star as a boat captain and a doctor, respectively, who set off together in search of a valuable plant that could transform medicine and save many lives. Their delightfully lighthearted river adventure soon becomes fraught with danger as they encounter wildly perilous opponents. The film draws inspiration from other classic adventure films like The African Queen and Romancing the Stone, while also sharing a similar tone as the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.